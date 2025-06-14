Basrah crudes post weekly gains

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil benchmarks logged strong weekly gains, following a global rally in oil prices.

Basrah Heavy closed Friday’s session up $4.34 at $70.07, recording a weekly rise of $8.24, or 13.33%.

Basrah Medium also advanced, gaining $3.34 to settle at $72.87, with a weekly increase of $8.19, or 12.66%.

Brent crude futures ended at $74.23 a barrel, up $4.87, or 7.02%, after briefly jumping over 13% to an intraday high of $78.50 — the strongest level since January 27. Brent was up 12.5% on the week.