Basrah crudes jump 16%+ for the week

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude advanced more than 16% over the past week, outperforming several major global oil grades.

Basrah Heavy rose $1.47, or 2.28%, in the final trading session to settle at $65.82 a barrel, bringing its weekly gain to $10.93, or 16.61%. Basrah Medium also climbed $1.47, or 2.21%, to $68.12 a barrel, recording a weekly gain of $10.93, or 16.05%.

Brent crude futures settled at $96.55 a barrel, down $4.14, or 4.11%, while US West Texas Intermediate crude closed at $89.24 a barrel, down $2.95, or 3.20%.