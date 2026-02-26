Basrah crudes fall despite global gains

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude declined more than 1% on Thursday, amid strength in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude fell by 68 cents, or 1.1%, to $66.67 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude slipped by 68 cents, or 0.98%, to settle at $68.92 per barrel.

Brent futures climbed to $71.04 per barrel, gaining 19 cents, or 0.3%, at 0415 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures advanced 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $65.57 per barrel.