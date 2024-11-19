Basrah crudes drop, mirroring global oil trends

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basrah crude oil prices edged lower, following the decline in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude decreased by 55 cents to $66.11 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by 55 cents, reaching $69.26 per barrel.

Brent crude futures for January delivery rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $73.45 a barrel by 0430 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for December delivery were at $69.31 a barrel, up 15 cents, or 0.2%.