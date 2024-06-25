Basrah crudes drop amid steady global oil markets

Shafaq News / The prices of Basrah Heavy and Medium crude oil fell, on Monday, as global oil markets remained stable.

Basrah Heavy crude decreased by 57 cents to $82.24 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude also saw a 57-cent decline, bringing its price to $84.99 per barrel.

Oil prices showed minor fluctuations as concerns over China's economic recovery overshadowed supply worries driven by tensions in the Middle East and Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries.

Brent futures for August settlement rose five cents to $86.06 a barrel after gaining 0.9% in trading on Monday.

US crude futures for August delivery increased six cents to $81.69 a barrel after climbing 1.1%.