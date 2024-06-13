Basrah crudes surge despite global oil decline

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the prices of Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude oil rose, despite a decline in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude increased by 60 cents to $80.28 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude also saw a rise of 60 cents, reaching $83.13 per barrel.

The global oil prices dropped as investors digested news that the US Federal Reserve decided not to lower interest rates in the near future.

Brent crude futures lost 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.37 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $78.30.