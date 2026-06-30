Basrah crudes drop alongside global decline

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude slipped less than 1% on Tuesday as major global benchmarks moved lower.

Basrah Heavy crude dropped to $60.66 per barrel, losing 0.64%, while Basrah Medium crude slipped to $62.76 per barrel, down 0.62%, or 39 cents.

Brent crude edged down to $72.51 per barrel, shedding 64 cents, or 0.9%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude retreated to $70.36 per barrel, down 39 cents, or 0.6%.

Arab crude grades showed mixed performance. Saudi Arab Light decreased 0.01% to $76.57 per barrel, while Kuwait Export Blend fell 4.96% to $79.44. In the United Arab Emirates, Murban crude moved against the trend, rising 3.94% to $69.16 per barrel.