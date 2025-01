Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basrah crude oil prices edged lower as global oil prices remained stable.

Basrah Heavy crude decreased by 26 cents or 0.34% to $75.34 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by 26 cents (0.33%), reaching $78.59 per barrel.

Brent crude futures were down 7 cents, or 0.1%, at $76.51 a barrel by 0411 GMT. US crude futures were little changed at 2 cents up, or 0.03%, to $72.64.