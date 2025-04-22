Basrah crudes decline despite global oil surge

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basrah crude oil prices dropped, with both Heavy and Medium grades declining by more than 1%.

Basrah Heavy crude fell by $0.96, or 1.47%, to $64.35 per barrel. Basrah Medium also dropped $0.96, or 1.40%, to $67.50 per barrel.

The decline in Iraqi crude benchmarks came even as global oil prices edged higher, recovering from losses sustained a day earlier.

Brent crude rose to $66.63 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed to $63.73.