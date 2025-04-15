Basrah crudes inch higher amid global oil surge

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude oil prices rose more than 1%, tracking gains in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude climbed by $0.64, or 1.04%, to $62.33 per barrel, while Basrah Medium increased by the same amount, up 0.99% to $65.48 per barrel.

The global oil market rallied after the US government, under President Donald Trump, eased some tariffs on key trading partners. Rising demand from China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, also supported prices.

Brent crude was last trading at $65.15, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $61.79.