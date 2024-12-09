Basrah crude prices surge as Middle East tensions following Al-Assad's fall

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basrah crude oil rose, mirroring the global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy increased by $0.14 to $67.37 per barrel, and Basrah Medium also climbed by $0.14 to $70.54 per barrel.

The price hikes coincided with escalating uncertainty in the Middle East after Syrian opposition fighters overthrew President Bashar al-Assad, intensifying global supply concerns.

By 01:40 GMT, Brent crude futures had risen 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $71.34 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also gained 22 cents, or 0.3%, to reach $67.42 per barrel.