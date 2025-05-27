Basrah crude prices rise despite little change in global oil prices

Shafaq News/ Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude prices rose on Tuesday, despite minimal movement in global oil benchmarks.

Basrah Heavy crude increased by 88 cents, or 1.45%, to $61.46 per barrel, while Basrah Medium climbed by 88 cents, or 1.39%, to $64.41.

Globally, oil prices saw little change as market participants weighed the possibility of an OPEC+ decision to raise output at a meeting scheduled later this week.

By 06:40 GMT, Brent crude futures were up 11 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.85 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude edged up 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $61.59.