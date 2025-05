Shafaq News/ Basrah crude prices fell on Wednesday, following a global decline in oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude dropped by $0.51, or 0.81%, to settle at $62.34 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude declined by the same amount, reaching $65.49 per barrel.

At 04:00 GMT, Brent crude fell by $0.39 to $66.24 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $0.36 to $63.31 per barrel.