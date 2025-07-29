Basrah crude prices drop despite global oil market steadiness

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Basrah crude prices fell on Tuesday, even as international oil markets held steady.

Basrah Heavy dropped by $0.42 to $67.10 per barrel, while Basrah Medium also declined by $0.42, reaching $70.60 per barrel.

Globally, oil prices were largely flat as traders assessed the impact of a new trade deal between the United States and the European Union and awaited the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates.

As of 06:10 GMT, Brent crude futures edged up by one cent to $70.05 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped by two cents to $66.69 a barrel.