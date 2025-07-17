Basrah crude prices dip slightly despite global oil market gains

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Basrah crude prices saw a slight decline on Thursday, despite a general upward trend in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy decreased by $0.10 to reach $67.39 per barrel, while Basrah Medium recorded the same decrease, reaching $70.44 per barrel.

Global oil markets rebounded from earlier losses, supported by stronger-than-expected economic data and signs of easing trade tensions.

International benchmark Brent crude rose to $68.79 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $66.69.