Basrah crude prices climb with global oil rally

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's two Basrah crude grades rose in Tuesday trading, tracking a broader rally across global benchmarks.

Basrah Medium gained 67 cents to reach $60.76 per barrel, a rise of 1.17%. Basrah Heavy climbed by the same margin, adding 67 cents to settle at $57.86 per barrel, up 1.12%.

As of 0350 GMT, Brent futures were up 38 cents, or 0.5%, at $72.37 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate rose 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $68.85 a barrel, after both benchmarks settled near pre-Iran war levels on Monday.

Emirati Murban crude rose 0.30% to $66.68 per barrel, while Saudi Arab Light advanced 0.85% to settle at $75.68 per barrel.

The OPEC reference basket stood at $77.37 per barrel, according to the latest official data.