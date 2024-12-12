Basrah crude prices climb as global oil markets steady

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basrah crude oil rose by more than $1 amid steady global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude gained $1.02, reaching $67.46 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude climbed $0.97 to settle at $70.56 per barrel.

Global oil prices remained stable as concerns over weak demand and higher-than-expected builds in US gasoline and distillate inventories were offset by the European Union's sanctions on Russian oil flows.

By 01:41 GMT, Brent crude futures edged down $0.05 to $73.47 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dipped $0.11 to $70.18 per barrel.