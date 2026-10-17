Shafaq News- Basrah

Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude prices ended the week lower, each falling $2.57 a barrel in their final trading session.

Basrah Heavy fell 3.54%, on Saturday to settle at $70.08 a barrel, ending the week down $2.08 or 2.97% from last week's closing price of $72.16.

Basrah Medium dropped 3.40%, in its final session to close at $73.08 a barrel, recording a weekly loss of $2.08 or 2.77% from last week's $75.16.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.96, or 3.02%, to $100.93 a barrel, while Brent crude gained $3.52 to reach $109.44 a barrel.