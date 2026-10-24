Shafaq News- Basrah

Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude posted weekly gains of $4.14 and $5.14 a barrel, or 5.91% and 7.03%, respectively, after rising in the final trading session as global oil markets advanced.

Basrah Heavy gained $3.46 a barrel, or 4.99%, in the final session, settling at $74.22. Basrah Medium also rose $3.46, or 4.63%, to close at $78.22.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude edged up $2.50, or 2.51%, to $101.97 a barrel, while Brent crude futures climbed $3, or 2.65%, to $116.17 a barrel.