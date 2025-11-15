Basrah crude finishes week up less than 1%

Shafaq News – Basra

Basrah crude grades closed the week with slight gains after rising in their final trading session.

Basrah Heavy added $1.06 to settle at $62.07 per barrel, ending the week up $0.34, or 0.55%.

Basrah Medium also gained $1.06 in its last session, reaching $63.92 per barrel, and posted weekly gains of $0.34, or 0.53%.

Global oil benchmarks also advanced after a Ukrainian strike on a major Russian oil facility, with Brent finishing the week up 1.19% and US crude up 0.57%.