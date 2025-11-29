Basrah crude ends week higher as Brent, WTI head for monthly losses

Shafaq News – Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude grades closed the week on gains, even as global benchmarks Brent and WTI head toward a fourth straight month of losses driven by rising global supply.

Basrah Heavy rose by 68 cents on Friday to close at $60.34 per barrel, recording a weekly gain of 75 cents, or 1.26%.

Basrah Medium also added 68 cents in its last session, closing at $61.34 per barrel, with weekly gains of 75 cents, or 1.22%.

Despite the weekly uptick, Brent and US crude remain on track for their longest monthly losing streak since 2023, as increasing global output continues to pressure prices.