Basrah crude ends mixed after modest weekly moves
2025-11-01T06:10:53+00:00

Shafaq News – Basra

Basrah’s Heavy crude ended the week slightly lower, while the Medium grade closed with gains.

Basrah Heavy rose $1.12 to $64.68 a barrel but posted a minor weekly loss of 2 cents, or 0.03%. Basrah Medium also gained $1.12 to settle at $66.53 a barrel, marking a weekly rise of 68 cents, or 1.03%.

Global benchmarks Brent and West Texas Intermediate fell about 3% in October amid expectations that supply growth will outpace demand this year as OPEC and other major producers boost output to protect market share.

