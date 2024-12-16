Basrah crude drops, mirrors global oil prices

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basrah crude oil prices edged lower, following a decline in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude decreased by 10 cents to $68.31 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by 10 cents, reaching $70.41 per barrel.

Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $74.28 a barrel by 0424 GMT after settling at their highest level since Nov. 22 on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $70.99 a barrel after reaching its highest settlement level since Nov. 7 in the previous session.