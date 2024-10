Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basrah crude oil prices edged lower with a decrease in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude dropped by 23 cents to $74.4 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by 23 cents, reaching $77.9 per barrel.

Brent crude futures declined 86 cents, or 1.1%, at $78.18 per barrel by 0523 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 83 cents, also 1.2%, to $74.73 per barrel.