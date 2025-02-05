Basrah crude drop mirroring global oil prices

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil prices fell more than 2% on Wednesday, tracking a broader decline in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude dropped $1.95, or 2.62%, to $72.38 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude fell by the same amount, down 2.51% to $75.63 per barrel.

Oil prices dipped globally as traders downplayed the impact of China’s tariff measures, shifting their focus to broader market fundamentals.

By 04:27 GMT, Brent crude futures fell by $0.39, or 0.51%, to $75.81 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude decreased by $0.26, or 0.36%, to $72.44 per barrel.