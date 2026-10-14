Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah Medium crude surged by $26.89 per barrel in September 2026, averaging $108.93, up from $82.04 in August, according to OPEC’s October Monthly Oil Market Report.

The report showed that the OPEC Reference Basket rose by $24.15 to $110.59 per barrel, compared with $86.44 the previous month.

Among other crude grades, Saudi Arab Light averaged $109.02 per barrel, close to Basrah Medium, while the UAE’s Murban crude reached $115.39, Brent crude $116.89, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) $96.38 per barrel.