Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude grades ended the week down by around 0.15%, despite gains in the final trading session and rising global oil benchmarks.

Basrah Heavy crude climbed by $1.09, or 1.49%, in the final session to settle at $74.11 per barrel, but recorded a weekly loss of $0.10, or 0.13%, from $74.22 at the start of the week.

Basrah Medium crude rose by $1.09, or 1.42%, to close at $78.10 per barrel, posting a weekly loss of $0.12, or 0.13%, from its opening level of $78.22.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $104.07 per barrel, up $2.02, or 1.98%, while Brent crude futures gained 2.53, or 1.20%, to finish at $117.41 per barrel.