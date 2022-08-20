Report

Basra posts weekly losses amid fear of economic slowdown

Economy

Date: 2022-08-20T06:15:29+0000
Basra posts weekly losses amid fear of economic slowdown

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra's heavy crude rose as global benchmarks steadied on Friday, but fell for the week on a stronger U.S. dollar and fears that an economic slowdown would weaken crude demand.

Brent crude futures settled at $96.72 a barrel, gaining 13 cents. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ended 27 cents higher at $90.77. Both benchmarks fell about 1.5% on the week.

Oil briefly jumped in volatile trade on comments by Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin who said the drive to raise rates also needs to be balanced with the impact rate hikes are having on the economy. But crude pared gains as investor concerns about upcoming rate hikes settled back in.

Strength in the U.S. dollar hit a five-week high, which also capped crude's gains as it makes oil more expensive for buyers in other currencies.

Basra's heavy crude to Asian customers closed at $98.42, notching $1.96 toward the end of the trading session on Friday, but still posted a weekly loss of $2.51, or 2.68%.

