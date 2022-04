Shafaq News/ Basra's heavy crude exported to Asia on Thursday rose by 2.79%, equivalent to $2.74, settling at $100.90 a barrel.

The Saudi Arab light crude rested at $111.68 a barrel, while UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $104.98 and $105.62 a barrel, respectively. A barrel of Bonny light (Nigeria) reported $104.56, while Iran's heavy blend registered $103.62.