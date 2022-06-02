Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Basra heavy crude edged lower on Thursday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-02T07:52:22+0000
Basra heavy crude edged lower on Thursday

Shafaq News/ Basra's heavy crude exported to Asia on Thursday dropped 5.28%, equivalent to $5.97, settling at $117.10 a barrel.

The Saudi Arab light crude rested at $113.27 a barrel, while UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $115.79 and $123.66 a barrel, respectively.

A barrel of Bonny light (Nigeria) settled at $124.18, while Angola's Girasol registered $120.33.

Oil prices fell on Thursday as investors cashed in on a recent rally ahead of key producers meeting later in the day, with some speculation that Saudi Arabia may boost oil production in response to urging by the United States.

Brent crude was down $2.08, or 1.8%, at $114.21 a barrel at 0410 GMT, having risen 0.6% the previous day.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $2.25, or 2.0%, to $113.01 a barrel, after a 0.5% rise on Wednesday.

related

Basra heavy crude gains +3% on Thursday

Date: 2022-03-24 09:55:32
Basra heavy crude gains +3% on Thursday

Basra heavy crude climbs on Wednesday

Date: 2022-05-18 10:21:02
Basra heavy crude climbs on Wednesday

Basra heavy crude shrugs +3% on Wednesday

Date: 2022-03-30 09:09:50
Basra heavy crude shrugs +3% on Wednesday

Basra's heavy crude drops $1.72 on Thursday

Date: 2022-05-19 10:06:33
Basra's heavy crude drops $1.72 on Thursday

Basra heavy crude gains 0.67% on Thursday 

Date: 2022-03-31 10:17:52
Basra heavy crude gains 0.67% on Thursday 

Basra heavy crude drops on Wednesday

Date: 2022-05-25 09:56:31
Basra heavy crude drops on Wednesday

Basra heavy crude gains $3.44 on Tuesday

Date: 2022-04-05 11:37:47
Basra heavy crude gains $3.44 on Tuesday

Basra heavy crude inched higher on Thursday

Date: 2022-05-26 11:27:35
Basra heavy crude inched higher on Thursday