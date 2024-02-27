Basra crudes decrease despite global oil surge

Shafaq News / The prices of Basra Heavy and Basra Intermediate crude oil experienced a decline on Tuesday, despite the overall increase in global oil markets.

The price of Basra Heavy crude dropped by $1.74 to reach $76.6, while the price of Basra Intermediate crude decreased by $1.74 to reach $79.36.

Global Oil prices mostly held onto gains made a day earlier amid attacks on shipping in the Red Sea that have exacerbated supply worries.

Brent crude futures fell 1 cent to $82.52 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 1 cent to $77.59 a barrel.