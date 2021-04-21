Basra crudes continue to decline

Shafaq News / Basra light and heavy crude oil prices slipped today, Wednesday, driven slumping prices of other crudes.

Basra light oil exports to Asia dropped to $66.18 a barrel by $0.60, or 0.9%, compared to yesterday, while Basra heavy crude oil prices recorded $ 63.40 a barrel, a rise of 0.86%.

The Saudi Arabian Light scored $67.4 a barrel, while the Emirati Murban scored $66.27 a barrel, followed by the Algerian Saharan blend at $64.26 a barrel, Nigerian Bonny Light at $64.09, and Angola's Girrasol at $64.41.

International crude prices slipped today, with Brent crude settling at $66.1 and US West Texas crude at $62.1.