Basra crude prices fall as global oil markets weaken

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Basra crude prices fell on Tuesday in line with a global decline in oil markets.

Basrah Heavy dropped by 22 cents, or 0.32 percent, to $68.02 per barrel, while Basrah Medium slipped by 22 cents, or 0.31 percent, to $69.57.

International benchmarks also weakened as expectations of another OPEC production increase and the resumption of crude exports from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region through Turkiye added to concerns about oversupply.

Brent crude was down 44 cents at $67.53 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate stood at $63.08, a decline of 36 cents.