Basra Light Crude price reaches 69.04 dollars

Shafaq News/ Basra light and heavy crude prices increased today, Tuesday.

Basra light crude exports to Asia reached 69.04 dollars, in time the heavy crude witnessed an increase to 64.06 dollars.

The Saudi light crude reached 67.85 dollars per barrel, while the Emirati Merban amounted to 67.47 dollars, and the Algerian Saharan for 67.85 dollars, and the Nigerian Bonny light oil amounted to 67.98 dollars.

Global oil prices increased today, as Brent crude oil amounted to 69.73 dollars and West Texas Brent crude reached 66.52 dollars.