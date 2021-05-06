Basra Light Crude price reaches 68.04 dollars

Shafaq News/ Basra light crude prices increased today, Thursday.

Basra light crude exports to Asia rose to 68.04 dollars a barrel by $0.60, or 0.09% compared to yesterday.

The Saudi Arabian Light scored $67.25 a barrel, while the Emirati Murban scored $68.30 a barrel, followed by the Algerian Saharan blend at $68.33 a barrel, Nigerian Bonny Light at $68.18, and Angola's Girassol at $69.18.

Global oil prices rose today, as Brent crude oil amounted to 69.16 dollars and West Texas Brent crude reached 65.75 dollars.