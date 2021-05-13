Basra Light Crude price reaches 68.81 dollars

Shafaq News/ Basra light and heavy crude prices increased today, Thursday.

Basra light crude exports to Asia reached 68.81 dollars, in time the heavy crude witnessed an increase to 64.28 dollars.

The Saudi light crude reached 68.02 dollars per barrel, while the Emirati Merban amounted to 67.06 dollars, and the Algerian Saharan for 68.10 dollars, and the Nigerian Bonny light oil amounted to 68.44 dollars.

Global oil prices dropped today, as Brent crude oil amounted to 68.47 dollars and West Texas Brent crude reached 65.22 dollars.