Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Basra Light Crude price reaches 63.49 dollars

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-14T08:45:39+0000
Basra Light Crude price reaches 63.49 dollars

Shafaq News/ Basra light and heavy crude prices increased today, Wednesday.

Basra light crude exports to Asia fell to 63.49 dollars, in time the heavy crude witnessed a decrease to 60.83 dollars.

Basra Light crude recorded the highest price compared to other OPEC oils, as Saudi light crude reached 62.98 dollars per barrel, while the Emirati Merban amounted to 62.17 dollars, and the Algerian Saharan for 62.21 dollars, and the Nigerian Bonny light oil amounted to 62.56 dollars.

Global oil prices rose today, as Brent crude oil amounted to 64.47 dollars and West Texas Brent crude reached 60.92 dollars.

related

SOMO to launch new Basra Medium crude for export in 2021

Date: 2020-11-03 07:26:43
SOMO to launch new Basra Medium crude for export in 2021

Iraq' Al-Kadhimi inaugurates the largest gasholder in Basra

Date: 2020-11-05 09:23:47
Iraq' Al-Kadhimi inaugurates the largest gasholder in Basra

Iraq raises Basra light and heavy crude OSP for December in Asia

Date: 2020-11-10 08:01:02
Iraq raises Basra light and heavy crude OSP for December in Asia

Basra Light crude recorded the highest price among OPEC

Date: 2021-02-25 08:50:09
Basra Light crude recorded the highest price among OPEC

The Italian plant to supply Basra by 250 MW

Date: 2020-07-26 13:22:16
The Italian plant to supply Basra by 250 MW

Basra Light Crude recorded about 68 US dollars

Date: 2021-03-11 08:23:37
Basra Light Crude recorded about 68 US dollars

Iraq drops the official selling price of Basra Light crude

Date: 2020-08-14 12:05:41
Iraq drops the official selling price of Basra Light crude

Basra Light Crude exports to Asia fall to 62.53 dollars

Date: 2021-04-07 06:55:56
Basra Light Crude exports to Asia fall to 62.53 dollars