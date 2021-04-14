Basra Light Crude price reaches 63.49 dollars

Shafaq News/ Basra light and heavy crude prices increased today, Wednesday.

Basra light crude exports to Asia fell to 63.49 dollars, in time the heavy crude witnessed a decrease to 60.83 dollars.

Basra Light crude recorded the highest price compared to other OPEC oils, as Saudi light crude reached 62.98 dollars per barrel, while the Emirati Merban amounted to 62.17 dollars, and the Algerian Saharan for 62.21 dollars, and the Nigerian Bonny light oil amounted to 62.56 dollars.

Global oil prices rose today, as Brent crude oil amounted to 64.47 dollars and West Texas Brent crude reached 60.92 dollars.