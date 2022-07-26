Baghdad's Trade Chamber: Iraq has alternatives to Turkish products

Shafaq News/ Iraq has alternatives to the Turkish products amid calls to abolish the ties with Ankara in the aftermath of the Turkish bombing of a resort in Duhok's city of Zakho last week, head of the Baghdad Chamber of Trade Firas al-Hamdani said on Tuesday.

"Iraq shares borders with many neighboring countries," al-Hamdani told Shafaq News Agency, "Iraqis would not get hungry if Iraq severed the economic ties with Turkey. Ofcourse, we have alternatives."

"Syria, Iraq, Kuwait, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have advanced technology in many fields and can offer products at very competitive prices," he said, "the quality of the Turkish products is not necessarily superior to the products of those countries."

"We called for a boycott of Turkish products if Ankara does not reconsider its invasion of territories inside the Kurdistan region and apologize to the Iraqi government."