Baghdad leads Iraq’s 2025 spending surge

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Baghdad topped all Iraqi provinces in budget allocations during the first seven months of 2025, receiving $327 million, the Eco Iraq Observatory reported on Saturday.

Basra followed with $297 million, then al-Anbar ($287 million), Karbala ($281 million), and Nineveh ($191 million). Basra also led operational spending with $207 million, ahead of al-Anbar ($122 million) and Babil ($87 million), while Saladin ($37 million) and al-Muthanna ($31 million) ranked lowest.

For investment budgets, Baghdad again placed first with $273 million, followed by Karbala ($229 million), al-Anbar ($165 million), and Basra ($90 million). Saladin registered no investment activity, while al-Muthanna and Dhi Qar spent $22 million and $27 million, respectively.

The Observatory previously reported Iraq’s budget deficit at $5.2 billion for the first half of 2025, with expenditures totaling $49.6 billion and oil revenues—making up more than 90% of income—insufficient to cover monthly costs. Iraq requires oil prices above $81 per barrel to achieve a balanced budget.

Unequal allocations are widening development gaps among provinces, the report warned, urging the government to adopt fairer fiscal policies to promote balanced national growth.

