Baghdad faces pressure to cut spending as oil prices slide

Iraq may have to rein in public spending after oil prices fell well below the level needed to balance its budget, S&P Global Commodity Insights said on Sunday.

Brent crude is trading near $65 a barrel, far short of the $95 Iraq requires to avoid a deficit. The country, which relies on crude for almost all state revenue, could be forced to delay or scrap infrastructure and construction projects if prices remain depressed, the agency noted in a report.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated last year that Iraq’s fiscal break-even stood at $84 per barrel in 2024, one of the highest in the Middle East. It also reported that Iraq’s non-oil economy contracted 9% in 2023, with growth projected at less than 1% in 2024.

S&P warned that financially weaker producers such as Iraq are especially vulnerable, with fiscal strains raising the risk of unrest and threatening political stability.

