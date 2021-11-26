Baghdad and Ankara discuss joint financial work 

Shafaq News/ The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, Mustafa Ghaleb Mokhif, discussed today with Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency in Turkey, Mehmet Akben, developing banking and financial relations between Baghdad and Ankara.

This came during a meeting between the two parties during the visit of the Central Bank of Iraq's staff to its Turkish counterpart.

A statement issued by the Iraqi Central Agency said that the two parties discussed the importance of joint work and exchanging experiences between the two countries.

The statement stressed the need to develop banking relations between Iraqi and Turkish financial institutions, in addition to supporting Iraqi banks wishing to open branches in Turkey following the principle of reciprocity, as well as motivating licensed Turkish banks in Iraq to enhance their work in Iraq.

"The Iraqi economy is achieving remarkable growth, according to the indicators issued by international institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Therefore, Iraqi banks can be present in more than one country, such as Turkey", the statement added.

The central bank has worked over the past period to support the economy through banks, which strengthened the development of Iraqi banks, according to the statement.

On the sidelines of the meetings, representatives of Iraqi banks met with major Turkish banks' staff and discussed future cooperation.