Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Artawi gas project is 96% complete and expected to begin production soon, Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs Ezzat Saber Ismail said on Thursday.

Known as AG25, the project is designed to process 50 million standard cubic feet of raw gas per day and produce more than 40 million standard cubic feet of dry gas, Ismail said during an on-site inspection with Southern Gas Company Director General Ali Salman Majid and officials from other firms involved in the project.

A separate gas processing project, known as GMP, is 36% complete. It aims, according to Ismail, to capture gas from three oil fields —Majnoon, West Qurna 2, and Artawi— helping reduce gas flaring and provide additional fuel for Iraq's power plants.

The project's first phase is designed to process 300 million standard cubic feet of raw gas per day, with a second phase expected to add the same capacity, he added.

During the visit, Ismail also urged the firms involved to meet contractual deadlines and accelerate construction, calling on state-owned oil companies to help resolve delays and remove obstacles to progress.

Iraq has set 2029 as its nationwide target for ending routine gas flaring. The World Bank's 2025 Global Gas Flaring Tracker estimated that Iraq burned approximately 17.37 billion cubic meters of gas, placing it among the world's largest gas-flaring nations.

Read more: Iraq's gas flaring paradox: a wealth of resources, a nation in need