Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Annual inflation index accelerate in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-08T12:06:17+0000
Annual inflation index accelerate in Iraq
Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Planning announced today that the inflation index speeded up in June by 0.7%.

 The Central Statistics Agency of the Ministry said in a report that the monthly inflation index for June rose by 0.7% compared to the previous month, noting that the annual inflation index also rose by 6.5% compared to the same month of last year. 

 He added that the rise came as a result of a 2.1% increase in housing prices due to the surge in generator subscription fees in most Iraqi governorates by 15.9%, fuel prices by 0.6%, and rental prices by 0.2%.

 The agency indicated that the restaurants and hotels department also recorded an increase of 1.5%, while the entertainment and culture department registered a rise of 1%, noting that the department of miscellaneous goods and services recorded an increase of 0.8%.

related

The Supreme Court investigates the involvement of several private and governmental banks in "Currency Auctions"

Date: 2020-12-02 19:22:15
The Supreme Court investigates the involvement of several private and governmental banks in "Currency Auctions"

Suez Canal blockage delays about $400 million an hour in goods

Date: 2021-03-26 16:16:39
Suez Canal blockage delays about $400 million an hour in goods

Iraqi factories close their door

Date: 2021-04-09 09:08:23
Iraqi factories close their door

ISX pared 1.22% yields and delists 19 companies

Date: 2021-04-11 14:25:52
ISX pared 1.22% yields and delists 19 companies

ISX yields 1.66% gains and delists 19 companies

Date: 2021-04-15 11:47:13
ISX yields 1.66% gains and delists 19 companies

World military spending rises to almost $2 trillion in 2020

Date: 2021-05-17 08:48:04
World military spending rises to almost $2 trillion in 2020

Construction contracting dropped by +3% in 2020, Ministry of Planning says

Date: 2021-05-26 07:11:57
Construction contracting dropped by +3% in 2020, Ministry of Planning says

Importing eggs destroys the domestic poultry sector, official says

Date: 2021-07-07 10:08:35
Importing eggs destroys the domestic poultry sector, official says