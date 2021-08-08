Annual inflation index accelerate in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Planning announced today that the inflation index speeded up in June by 0.7%.

The Central Statistics Agency of the Ministry said in a report that the monthly inflation index for June rose by 0.7% compared to the previous month, noting that the annual inflation index also rose by 6.5% compared to the same month of last year.

He added that the rise came as a result of a 2.1% increase in housing prices due to the surge in generator subscription fees in most Iraqi governorates by 15.9%, fuel prices by 0.6%, and rental prices by 0.2%.

The agency indicated that the restaurants and hotels department also recorded an increase of 1.5%, while the entertainment and culture department registered a rise of 1%, noting that the department of miscellaneous goods and services recorded an increase of 0.8%.