Ankara aims for swift implementation of vital development road with Iraq

Shafaq News / Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed his hope on Friday for the transition to the implementation phase of the Vital Development Road project with Iraq within the coming few months.

Turkey's Anadolu Agency quoted Fidan as saying, "We hope to transition to the implementation phase within months for the Vital Development Road project (Turkish-Iraqi), which holds significant importance for the welfare and stability in the Middle East."

He added by stating that energy and transportation corridors in the region cannot be efficient and sustainable without Turkey's participation.