Al-Sudani unveils major industrial and energy projects in Karbala

Shafaq News/ PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has officially launched the first phase of four major projects within the Karbala Industrial City, including an industrial gases plant, a kerosene production facility, a vacuum distillation unit, and an organic solvents plant, to contribute significantly to the nation's economic growth and self-sufficiency.

During the inauguration ceremony, Al-Sudani emphasized the potential of these projects to create jobs, reduce import dependency, and stimulate local industry. The industrial gases plant, with a daily capacity of 1,000 tons, is expected to meet the growing demand for various gases across sectors, while the kerosene plant, producing 1,000 cubic meters per day, will enhance Iraq's energy supply.

The vacuum distillation plant, with a capacity of 2,500 tons per day, will improve crude oil processing, providing essential components for refining and industrial use. Additionally, the organic solvents plant, producing 1,000 cubic meters per day, will supply critical materials to the chemical industry.

These initiatives mark the first phase of Karbala Industrial City's development, a key part of the government's broader strategy to diversify Iraq's economy and reduce reliance on oil exports. Al-Sudani reiterated the government's commitment to industrial growth, urging both local and international investors to contribute to the country's economic transformation.

Earlier today, Al-Sudani arrived at Karbala International Airport as the $500 million expansion project nears completion, positioning the airport to handle up to 20 million passengers annually. furthermore, he announced the launch of a major electricity project in Karbala, aiming to produce 10,000 megawatts (MW) of power, and inaugurated three significant power plants: the Karbala gas-fired combined cycle power plant with a capacity of 132 MW, the Karbala solar power station with a capacity of 300 MW, and the Shores of Karbala Substation (400 KV) with a capacity of 1,500 MW.