Al-Sudani to visit Beirut soon: Lebanon's PM Mikati says

2022-12-10T14:03:25.000000Z

Shafaq News/ Iraq is committed to supplying Lebanon with Fuel, Lebanese prime minister Najib Mikati said in a statement to reporters after a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, on the sidelines of the China-Arab Summit in the Saudi capital city, Riyadh, earlier this week.

"We agreed to convene a meeting for the supreme Iraqi-Lebanese joint committee in Beirut soon," Mikati said, hinting that Iraq's premier will be visiting thr Lebanese capital soon.

Al-Sudani met with Mikati and his accompanying delegation on Friday morning in Riyadh. The two premiers, according to a readout issued by al-Sudani's bureau, discussed the bilateral ties between the two countries and cooperation prospects amid the massive economic challenges rattling the region.

