Al-Sudani: the Faw project will boost Iraq's economy

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Muhammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, said that the Faw port project will result in a quantum leap in the Iraqi economy.

A statement by al-Sudani's media office said that he visited the Basra governorate to inspect the Faw Grand Port project, accompanied by the Minister of Transport and the Governor of Basra.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the project's implementation process, and met the engineers in charge of the project, according to the statement.

"The project is important from a strategic point of view for Iraq and the region. This visit confirms the status of the port and its completion at the top of the government program's priorities."

Al-Sudani reiterated the government's keenness to put all the efforts to complete the project within the deadline, noting that the Faw project will result in a quantum leap in Iraq's economy.