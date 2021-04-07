Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Al-Rafidain Bank to grant home improvement loans with 5% interest
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-04-07T06:32:54+0000
Shafaq News / Al-Rafidain Bank announced that it will be granting 50 million and 30 million Dinar loans to citizens and employees, for home improvement and repairs, with an interest that may reach 5%.
related
The Iraqi Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs releases salaries for more than 1 million families
Date: 2020-11-02 19:07:39
Al-Rafidain to promote investment loans and other banking facilities
Date: 2021-01-20 06:28:36
Al-Rafidain to grant 10 million dinars advances for unemployed citizens
Date: 2021-03-16 06:34:24
Al-Rafidain Bank to grant restoration loans to citizens and employees
Date: 2021-04-06 06:33:15
Al-Rafidain Bank to grant 50 million dinar loans for employees and citizens
Date: 2020-08-31 06:30:13
Al-Rafidain Bank grants 25 million Dinar in advance
Date: 2020-09-15 10:57:17
Al-Rafidain Bank to grant 25 million dinars small-business loans
Date: 2020-10-14 06:54:11
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.