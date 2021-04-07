Al-Rafidain Bank to grant home improvement loans with 5% interest

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-07T06:32:54+0000

Shafaq News / Al-Rafidain Bank announced that it will be granting 50 million and 30 million Dinar loans to citizens and employees, for home improvement and repairs, with an interest that may reach 5%.

related

The Iraqi Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs releases salaries for more than 1 million families

Date: 2020-11-02 19:07:39

Al-Rafidain to promote investment loans and other banking facilities

Date: 2021-01-20 06:28:36

Al-Rafidain to grant 10 million dinars advances for unemployed citizens

Date: 2021-03-16 06:34:24

Al-Rafidain Bank to grant restoration loans to citizens and employees

Date: 2021-04-06 06:33:15

Al-Rafidain Bank to grant 50 million dinar loans for employees and citizens

Date: 2020-08-31 06:30:13

Al-Rafidain Bank grants 25 million Dinar in advance

Date: 2020-09-15 10:57:17

Al-Rafidain Bank to grant 25 million dinars small-business loans

Date: 2020-10-14 06:54:11