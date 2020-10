Shafaq News / Al-Rafidain Bank announced on Wednesday that it will grant shop owners 25 million dinars small-business loans.

The media office of the bank said in a statement today that in order to support the national economy and reduce unemployment, the bank decided to increase the amount of small business loans to 25 million dinars.

The bank called on owners of shops and other professions of all kinds, to take advantage of this loan, stressing that the loan repayment period is 5 years.