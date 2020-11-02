The Iraqi Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs releases salaries for more than 1 million families

Shafaq News / The Social Protection Authority in the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs released on Monday the social welfare salary for November 2020, for more than 1,300,000 families in the Iraqi governorates, with an amount of more than 214 billion dinars.

The Director-General of Social Protection, Hussein Ali, stated, "the number families with breadwinning men reached 963676, and benefited from an amount of more than 161 billion dinars, while the number of with breadwinning women reached 430260 and benefited from 52 billion dinars".

It is noteworthy that the social welfare salary is currently being paid monthly (instead of every two months) according to an agreement with Al-Rafidain Bank.



